Trust us: Jerry Tuwai

Fiji Airways men’s 7s co-captain Jerry Tuwai is pleading to fans to keep the faith as it’s not the end of the road for the national side after falling short again this season but this time in Hamilton, New Zealand yesterday.

The national side defeated South Africa 12-5 to finish 9th in Hamilton.

Fiji has not been able to qualify for the cup finals in the first three tournaments this season and was the third-ranked team in their pool in Hamilton finishing behind Australia and Argentina.

Despite all these, Tuwai believes they can bounce back in Sydney this weekend.

“I like to thank God for the opportunity, for the strength not what we came for the boys picked up in the last game we’ve gone back to the changing room and talked about it, we are disappointed. A lot of crowd coming here to support us but we never deliver it so we just go back and try to make it up next week’.

Tuwai says he knows fans are disappointed but they need to keep supporting them.

“Yeah to everyone back in Fiji trust us we can come back, Fiji can rise again from this defeat”.

National coach Gareth Baber says they were taught a few valuable lessons especially in their match against Argentina.

“You got a look at yourselves you got to make sure that you take the lessons out of that one Argentina taught us some lessons certainly of the restart we got to get better at that”.

Fiji failed to make the semifinal after being beaten 26-10 by Argentina in the last pool match.