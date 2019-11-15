Tough assignments for Fiji in Hamilton as there are no quarterfinals

The road for the Fiji 7s and Fijiana sides are going to be tougher as they hit the New Year.

This is after the Hamilton 7s pools and schedules were released today.

According to the fixtures, there are no quarterfinals for the Men’s and Women’s.

This means both teams will have to finish top of their pools to make the semifinals.

For the men’s, if they finish top of pool D, they will meet the winner of pool A which will be either New Zealand, Scotland, Wales or USA in the semifinal.

The winner of pool B will meet the top seed from pool C which means either South Africa, England or Kenya takes on France, Ireland or Canada in the second semifinal.

The Hamilton 7s will be held on the 25th and 26th of next month.