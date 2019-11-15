Sevens
Tough assignments for Fiji in Hamilton as there are no quarterfinals
December 20, 2019 2:07 pm
The road for the Fiji 7s and Fijiana sides are going to be tougher as they hit the New Year.
This is after the Hamilton 7s pools and schedules were released today.
According to the fixtures, there are no quarterfinals for the Men’s and Women’s.
This means both teams will have to finish top of their pools to make the semifinals.
For the men’s, if they finish top of pool D, they will meet the winner of pool A which will be either New Zealand, Scotland, Wales or USA in the semifinal.
The winner of pool B will meet the top seed from pool C which means either South Africa, England or Kenya takes on France, Ireland or Canada in the second semifinal.
The Hamilton 7s will be held on the 25th and 26th of next month.
|MATCH
|TIME
|TEAM 1
|SCORE
|TEAM 2
|POOL
|SATURDAY
|25 JANUARY
|M1
|10:57AM
|Ireland
|-
|Canada
|Pool C
|M2
|11:19AM
|France
|-
|Spain
|Pool C
|M3
|11:41AM
|Kenya
|-
|England
|Pool B
|M4
|12:03PM
|South Africa
|-
|Japan
|Pool B
|M5
|12:25PM
|Argentina
|-
|Australia
|Pool D
|M6
|12:47PM
|Fiji
|-
|Samoa
|Pool D
|M7
|01:09PM
|Scotland
|-
|USA
|Pool A
|M8
|01:31PM
|New Zealand
|-
|Wales
|Pool A
|M9
|04:24PM
|Ireland
|-
|Spain
|Pool C
|M10
|04:46PM
|France
|-
|Canada
|Pool C
|M11
|05:08PM
|Kenya
|-
|Japan
|Pool B
|M12
|05:30PM
|South Africa
|-
|England
|Pool B
|M13
|06:05PM
|Argentina
|-
|Samoa
|Pool D
|M14
|06:35PM
|Fiji
|-
|Australia
|Pool D
|M15
|07:05PM
|Scotland
|-
|Wales
|Pool A
|M16
|07:33PM
|New Zealand
|-
|USA
|Pool A
|SUNDAY
|26 January
|M17
|10:07AM
|Canada
|-
|Spain
|Pool C
|M18
|10:29AM
|France
|-
|Ireland
|Pool C
|M19
|10:51AM
|England
|-
|Japan
|Pool B
|M20
|11:13AM
|South Africa
|-
|Kenya
|Pool B
|M21
|11:35AM
|Australia
|-
|Samoa
|Pool D
|M22
|11:57AM
|Fiji
|-
|Argentina
|Pool D
|M23
|12:19PM
|USA
|-
|Wales
|Pool A
|M24
|12:41PM
|New Zealand
|-
|Scotland
|Pool A
|Knockout
|Stages
|M25
|3:20PM
|1st Pool B
|-
|1st Pool C
|Cup Semifinal
|M26
|3:42PM
|1st Pool A
|-
|1st Pool D
|Cup Semifinal
|M27
|04:10PM
|3rd Best 4th
|-
|4th Best 4th
|15th Place Play-off
|M28
|4:32PM
|Best 4th
|-
|2nd Best 4th
|13th Place Play-off
|M29
|4:54PM
|3rd Best 3rd
|-
|4th Best 4th
|11th Place Play-off
|M30
|5:16PM
|Best 3rd
|-
|2nd Best 3rd
|9th Place Play-off
|M31
|5:38PM
|3rd Best 2nd
|-
|4th Best 2nd
|7th Place Play-off
|M32
|6:00PM
|Best 2nd
|-
|2nd Best 2nd
|5th Place Play-off
|M33
|6:59PM
|Loser M25
|-
|Loser M26
|Bronze Final
|M34
|7:56AM
|Winner M25
|-
|Winner M26
|Cup Final