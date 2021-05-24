Top teams to be decided today

Eliminations for the Under 21 competition for the 14th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s will continue this morning.

The remaining matches were called off last night due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Of the games played last night, Dominion Brothers Blue defeated South Babas Waimaqera 12 – 5, Waitabu beat Black Heron 5 – nil, Tagimoucia Blues lost to St Peter Navakawau 5 –nil, Fiji Bitter Labasa beat St Joseph Tavuki, Saunivalu played to a 7 all draw with Lomary.

However, the win was handed to Saunivalu based on game bylaws and the referee’s decision.

St Peter Navakawau will take on Tagimoucia Blues, Fiji Bitter Service will go against St Joseph Brothers, Dominion Brothers Red will take on Cloud Break Brother, Lions Hearts will go up against Combioe Service and Lavena Reds will take on Infinity Juice Fiji selection.