Top teams through to Wairiki 7s elimination round

The star-studded FDS Barbarians side will go head to head with Red River Badamu in the first round of the Men’s Senior Eliminations at the 13th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s.

Captained by Jerry Tuwai the FDS Barbarians side won all their pool games yesterday.

They defeated defending champions First Light Taveuni in their first pool game 19-14, won against Navonu Brothers 19-7, and also came out victorious against Uprising Rugby 26-7.

The Ram Sami Army Green side will meet Holy Cross in the 2nd match of the first round of eliminations.

Laced with national 7s reps in the likes of Josua Vakurunabili, Alosio Naduva, Asaeli Tuivuaka, and brothers Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Isoa Tabu, and Kavekini Tabu – the side won all their pools games yesterday.

They won against Veilomani Combo 19-7, against Gau Kacau Knights 12-5, and against Raiwasa Taveuni in their last match 17-7.

Other teams that have claimed a spot in the second elimination round are CK Ezy Buy Tabadamu who will play Fiji Bitter Gaunavou, St Joseph Brothers meet Naselesele, Raiwasa Taveuni takes on Vuna Green.

Blue Gas Police Blue will play Gau Kacau Knights, Lavena Red tackles Fiji Bitter Wailevu and the Navesibasaga Kanakana meets defending champions First Light.

The elimination will kick off at 12:45pm.