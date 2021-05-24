Top teams through to Cup quarterfinals

Four entertaining men’s Cup quarterfinal matches are expected tomorrow on the final day of the third Fun Flavour Super 7s Series leg at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Following the conclusion of all pool games, eight top teams are now confirmed from the four pools.

Tabadamu will play Jerry Tuwai’s LAR Barbarians in the first quarter-final while Army meets Raiwasa Taveuni.

In the third quarterfinal, Police Blue takes on Eastern Saints and Wardens faces Wadigi Salvo.

Missing out on the knockout stages are Ratu Filise and Police White.

The Cup quarterfinal starts at 10:30am tomorrow.

You can watch all the match LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports channel on Walesi.