Top teams through to Cup quarter-finals

Some teams have confirmed their places in the Cup quarterfinals of the first Fun Flavour Super 7s Series leg at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka with another round of pool play left.

Teams like Wardens, Raiwasa Taveuni, Army, Police Blue, and Ratu Filise are safely through after registering two wins.

Tabadamu also has two wins but they’ll play Jerry Tuwai’s Barbarians in the last match.

If Barbarians beat Tabadamu and Daveta edge Wadigi Salvo then that means the three teams have two wins each, and it may come down to points difference.

Daveta and Barbarians both have a chance of going through from their group as they have a win and one loss each.

Police White and Fire are the other two sides that can make the top eight.

Looking at the results this afternoon, Army 19-12, Dominion 5-17 Wardens, Raiwasa Taveuni 10-5 Fire, Police White 29-5 Nawaka, Police Blue 22-0 Uluinakau, Ratu Filise 17-0 Devo Babas.