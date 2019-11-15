Top teams in Wairiki 7s semifinals

Jerry Tuwai’s FDS Barbarians will face off with the champion Tabadamu side in the first semi-final of the 13th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s main cup competition.

The side beat defending champions First Light Taveuni 12-7 to progress into the semi-final.

The second semi-final will see Blue Gas Police Blue take on Raiwasa Resort Taveuni.

Blue Gas Police Blue beat a star-studded Ram Sami Army Green side to claim a spot in the semifinal.

The semifinal of the main cup competition will start at 3.30pm.