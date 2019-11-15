Top teams lose opening games at Marist 7s

Some top men’s teams failed to win their opening matches at the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s today.

Teams like defending champions Police Blue, Army Green, Marist, Newborn Waibasaga from Naitasiri and Waimanu Green didn’t record wins in their first games today.

Police Blue lost to Jerry Tuwai’s FDS Barbarian Brothers 7-14, Army Green with Meli Derenalagi and Alasio Naduva failed to beat Tabadamu after going down 26-5 and Navutulevu defeated Marist 19-5.

National men’s 7s head coach Gareth Baber says the performance of the teams so far has been pleasing.

“There’s nothing better than being here and playing against guys that you know and you want to compete against them and that’s what I saw this morning. I’m hopeful that when we get through the elimination stages and into the quarterfinal, those teams that got those quality players will show why people see them playing international rugby for Fiji. I’m also looking forward to seeing players who haven’t hit that mark yet and want to do that and are showing everybody around the world and Fiji just how good they can be.”

Army Green later bounced back and beat Waimanu Green 21-12 in their second pool game while Army Red lost 10-17 to Navutulevu Sharks.

However, top teams including Ratu Filise and Wardens Green were taken to the wire in their opening games despite their wins.

Ratu Filise beat Yalovata club from Levuka 14-7 and Wardens Green managed to beat Buinivai 12-7.

Former Fiji Bitter Marist 7s champions Tabadamu 1 has sent a strong message to the rest of the teams after beating another giant Army Green 26-5 in its first pool match.

Tabadamu which won the tournament for four years in a row from 2015 to 2018 proved too strong for the star-stud Army Green side.

Fiji 7s stars Meli Derenalagi and Alasio Naduva were in action for Army Green.

The Tabadamu team was laced with former national reps like Leo Naikasau, Glen Cakautini along with the Vota brothers, Jone and Beniamino.

Jerry Tuwai’s FDS Barbarian Brothers is another team to watch following their 14-7 win over Police Blue. Fiji 7s squad member Kaminieli Rasaku was impressive for the Babas.

Other players featuring for the side includes Pio Tuwai and Jiuta Wainiqolo.

While, Police Blue lost its first match, Police White on the other hand started their Marist 7s campaign on a high.

This is after the side defeated Tuvakarau Army 33-5 in its first pool match and a 24-5 win against Buinivai in their second game.

Police White is playing as the number one team this year.

National reps Livai Ikanikoda, Waisea Nacuqu, Apenisa Cakaubalavu, Keponi Paul and Rusiate Matai are playing for the Police White side.

Meanwhile, in the Under-21 semifinals, Marist will play Tuva and Ratu Filise takes on Dominion Brothers.

The U-21 semifinals is scheduled for 3:32pm today.

The Marist 7s continues at the ANZ Stadium, Buckhurst and Bidesi Park in Suva.

Entry for today is $7 flat.