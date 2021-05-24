Home

Top teams in same pool for last leg

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 22, 2021 1:23 pm

Four of the top seven teams on the Fiji Rugby Union Super 7s Series points table are in the same pool for the last leg in Suva next month.

Second and third ranked teams LAR Barbarians and Raiwasa Taveuni along with Tabadamu and Ratu Filise are in pool D.

Tabadamu is fifth on the standings while Ratu Filise is seventh.

Series leaders Police Blue heads pool A with Stallions,Wadigi Salvo and Police White, Wardens leads pool B with Fire, Uluinakau and Navy.

Army, Eastern Saints, Dominion Brothers and Nawaka are in pool C.

All 26 players in the national training squad will play for their respective clubs in the last leg which will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on the 12th and 13th of next month.

