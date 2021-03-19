Taveuni top 7s teams form Holy Cross rugby team

The Holy Cross rugby team has come a long way since their first Fiji Bitter Marist 7s two years ago.

After bowing out in the elimination rounds last year, the Taveuni-based side is aware of the competition they will face during the three-day tournament.

Made up of all the top seven teams from Taveuni, Holy Cross Coach Uliano Logalaca says they will be one of the top contenders in the competition

Article continues after advertisement

“Last year we reached the elimination round. This year we have prepared well and we will be out to create upsets in our pool match.”

Logaca says majority of the players who were part of the squad last year have now left, so this is a whole new team altogether.

“Getting the players ready for the Marist 7s was a tough task, seeing that they are a very young team. But we hope that all our hard work pays off.”

Holy Cross will meet Ratu Filise at 8.55 am today at ANZ Stadium in Suva.