Top guns confirmed for Nawaka 7s

All the top teams will feature at the Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s which will be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Friday and Saturday.

Police, Westfield, Ratu Filise, Wardens, Tabadamu, Army, Nawaka, Raiwasa Taveuni, Vuda, Uluinakau and Navy are all confirmed for the tournament.

The tournament will also see the return of Red Rock who is on a comeback trail after a lapse of two years.

Nawaka Rugby Club Vice-President Panapasa Qoro says they are fortunate to have all Fiji’s best in their tournament.

“This year we have all the top guns coming in for the Nawaka 7s 2020 my message to all the fans if you don’t have anywhere to go this Friday and Saturday please do come down to Prince Charles Park”.

Canterbury Fijian from New Zealand is the lone overseas-based team for the tournament.