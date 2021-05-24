Sevens
Top four confirmed in Super 7s Series
February 19, 2022 12:08 pm
Fun Flavour Super 7s Series leg 1 champions Wardens have been bundled out of the second leg quarter-finals after losing to Army 17-12 today.
Army was first on the scoreboard with a try to Apisai Ravueta as they led the first few minutes of play.
Some tactical changes to the Wardens team gave them the opportunity to score a try through Josefa Vulakoro and tie the score at 5-all.
Army’s Kavekini Tanivanuakula and Inia Tawalo scored a try each to further their lead to 17-12.
Wardens fought hard in the final minutes of play from Alipate Wadilo but was not enough to give them the win.
Army will face Police Blue in the second semi-final while the first will see Raiwasa Taveuni against Tabadamu.
A late try from Ratu Filise’s Eseroma Tukuna in the final minutes of play brought them back into the game.
In other matches, Tabadamu beat Wadigi Salvo 12-7, and Uluinakau edged Devo Babas 15-10