Top four confirmed in Super 7s Series

Fun Flavour Super 7s Series leg 1 champions Wardens have been bundled out of the second leg quarter-finals after losing to Army 17-12 today.

Army was first on the scoreboard with a try to Apisai Ravueta as they led the first few minutes of play.

Some tactical changes to the Wardens team gave them the opportunity to score a try through Josefa Vulakoro and tie the score at 5-all.

Army’s Kavekini Tanivanuakula and Inia Tawalo scored a try each to further their lead to 17-12.

Wardens fought hard in the final minutes of play from Alipate Wadilo but was not enough to give them the win.

Army will face Police Blue in the second semi-final while the first will see Raiwasa Taveuni against Tabadamu.

A late try from Ratu Filise’s Eseroma Tukuna in the final minutes of play brought them back into the game.

In other matches, Tabadamu beat Wadigi Salvo 12-7, and Uluinakau edged Devo Babas 15-10