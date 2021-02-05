Top four confirmed for Uprising 7s semifinal

Expect tough and rigorous cup semifinal matches as the top four teams have been confirmed for the Mobil Uprising 7s tournament.

Tabadamu will face off with our national sevens side in the first cup semifinals.

Super Series champions Police will battle fellow servicemen Wardens in the second semifinal.

Article continues after advertisement

Police came from behind in a close match to beat Veiyasana Providers 7-0 during the quarterfinal playoff.

In the fourth quarter-final the efforts of the Uluinakau side proved unsuccessful after Wardens defeated them 12-10.

The semifinals will kick off at 2.30 at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbour.