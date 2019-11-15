Tonga grateful for new global Sevens series

Tonga is hopeful the new global Sevens league will be the launching pad to a permanent spot on the World Series.

Tonga and Papua New Guinea are among 16 countries that will take part in the new Men’s World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series in 2020.

The inaugural campaign will feature two tournaments in Chile and Uruguay, with the top eight ranked core teams to then compete in a final playoff tournament for a place on next season’s World Sevens Series.

Tonga coach Tevita Tu’ifua says he is looking forward to being a part of the new competition.