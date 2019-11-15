Home

Tomasi Cama Snr has no influence on the team: Baber

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
February 4, 2020 4:38 pm
National men’s 7s coach Gareth Baber

National men’s 7s coach Gareth Baber says that Tomasi Cama Senior has no influence on the team.

Baber stresses that the team victory and performance has always been a group effort.

“It’s good to have good coaches like that around me and some people regard Tomasi Cama as having an influence on the team and that’s absolutely rubbish because the fact is it’s being a group effort by everybody involved.”

Article continues after advertisement

He has praised the efforts of his coaching staff for their continuous support and helping the team turn things around.

Baber says it has never been a one-man show as perceived by many.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas 7s will kick off on the 29th of this month.

