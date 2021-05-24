Tokyo Triumph

Fiji in Sevens Heaven!

Fiji 7s were unstoppable and created history in the rugby world and secured their second successive Gold medal success, in a pulsating 27-12 final win over perennial rivals New Zealand, at the biggest sporting event on the planet, the Olympic Games.

After nearly 17 months of no international competition plus battling with COVID-19 restrictions which saw our players separated from family and loved ones for up to four months, the Fijian warriors stood the tallest in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Coach Gareth Baber and Captain Jerry Tuwai led the team through the campaign which got only one warm up event in Townsville at the Oceania tournament. But that’s what the world knows, credit goes to the Fiji Rugby Union for organising the local sevens series where our side had the much needed hit-out, including the other club-organised tournaments namely Uluinakau and Uprising events.

When the going got tough, you could notice that most teams looked rusty and quite rightly so because most of them trained together but didn’t get solid international opposition to test their wits for nearly a year and a half.

Fiji’s golden show wasn’t the cutest of them all but they proved strong, fit and outmuscled the opposition with ease from the third game onwards. My word, there were worries all round especially after a sloppy start on Day 1 against Japan and Canada. But when the team switched on, that was it. Beating class opposition starting with GB, followed by Australia, Argentina and World Cup champs New Zealand.

Their tactics and execution worked just enough.

Fiji are unbeaten in Olympics history and the only team to bag Gold medals. Jerry Tuwai becomes the only rugby player in the world to have two Olympic gold medals and is now hailed King Jerry Tuwai.

In his own words about a year ago, JT said, “Rugby can change anyone”, it has certainly done that to the Buca, Cakaudrove man, whose return is eagerly awaited by his family, loved ones and his dear friends in Newtown – where the kava hasn’t stopped flowing and won’t stop until they welcome their hero home soon – perhaps a rather longer wait than usual as he has to go through 14 days of quarantine before heading home.

The young man who hated to train but can’t stop now is the darling of all Fijians after leading Fiji to a historic Gold medal win in Tokyo. He and Coach Gareth got the monkey off their backs after the disappointment of 2018 on the Gold Coast (Commonwealth Games) and at San Francisco (World Cup 7s) to combine yet again to rise to glory 7,200 kilometres away from home soil.

Celebrate Fiji! You deserve it.