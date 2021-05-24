Timely assistance for Army 7s

The Army Rugby 7s team received a timely assistance ahead of the final leg of Fiji Rugby’s Super Sevens Series this weekend.

Ram Sami & Sons in partnership with Kombat Sportswear through their grassroots program have jumped on board to assist the team with monetary sponsorship and new sets of jerseys.

Team Manager Inia Ledua says the assistance will be a major boost for the side and the player’s efforts as they anticipate a successful Super Series outing.

Article continues after advertisement

The Army 7s team is currently in fourth place with 43 points on the standings.

It is drawn in Pool C with Eastern Saints, Dominion Brothers and Nawaka Rugby.

The last leg of the Super 7s Series kicks off on Friday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.



[Source: Fiji Rugby]