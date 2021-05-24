Time to shine for Raturaciri in the desert sands

Fiji national 7s rep Iowane Raturaciri’s story is a testament that sheer talent can make dreams come true.

Growing up in Nukubalavu, Savusavu, rugby was the reason that motivated Raturaciri to attend school.

Raturaciri’s father, Beato says he wanted his son to get a better life, and emphasized that education was the key.

“When it came to his studies Iowane didn’t show any interest in it. Anything to with school, he would always just go with the flow and didn’t take it seriously. But I am grateful at where he is able to reach now, even with any proper education.”

Now the 22-year-old will be out to prove himself tonight as he makes his HSBC 7s debut in Dubai.

Beato says the struggles the family faced has now paid off with Iowane following in the footsteps of his older brother Frank Lomani.

“His name was the last to call when the team names was announced and when I heard it, I cried, knowing all the struggles he had to overcome because I know he is doing this for our family.”

Iowani is also the nephew of fellow national rep, Iowani Teba and cousin of Daniele Yaya.

Also his cousin is former Flying Fijians rep Albert Vulivuli and the village of Nukubalavu has also produced a number of good footballers.

Fiji 7s will face France at 7:22pm today, before its next match against Canada at 10:52pm and then Australia at 3:33am tomorrow.

The Fijiana takes on Ireland at 5:22pm today and then Canada at 8:56pm.

Their last pool match is against Russia at 3:05am tomorrow.

You can watch the Dubai 7s live on FBC TV.