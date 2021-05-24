Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Children’s vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|Nadi Airport health standards recognised|No movement restriction for tourists|Over 500 penalized for not wearing masks|Health Ministry warns of a third wave|99.4 percent of teachers fully vaccinated|President urges fringe groups to vaccinate|Three-month-old infant the latest COVID-19 victim|Education Minister encourages vaccination|Curfew moved back by one hour|Fiji on the verge of achieving 90% target|62 cases of AEFI investigated|No Pfizer vaccination in maritime zones|Ministry concerned with vaccine wastage|Staff implicated in vaccination fraud face sacking|Ministry records 32 new COVID-19 infections|Vaccine hesitancy delays curfew changes|Vaccination campaign for children starts today|Curfew hours remain, vaccination threshold not met|Pfizer vaccination to be rolled out from tomorrow|Masks compulsory at public conferences|Curfew in place to make contact tracing much easier|
Full Coverage

Sevens

Time to shine for Raturaciri in the desert sands

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 26, 2021 4:48 pm
Iowane Raturaciri [middle], his dad Beato [right], his brother, mom and sister.

Fiji national 7s rep Iowane Raturaciri’s story is a testament that sheer talent can make dreams come true.

Growing up in Nukubalavu, Savusavu, rugby was the reason that motivated Raturaciri to attend school.

Raturaciri’s father, Beato says he wanted his son to get a better life, and emphasized that education was the key.

Article continues after advertisement

“When it came to his studies Iowane didn’t show any interest in it. Anything to with school, he would always just go with the flow and didn’t take it seriously. But I am grateful at where he is able to reach now, even with any proper education.”

Now the 22-year-old will be out to prove himself tonight as he makes his HSBC 7s debut in Dubai.

Beato says the struggles the family faced has now paid off with Iowane following in the footsteps of his older brother Frank Lomani.

“His name was the last to call when the team names was announced and when I heard it, I cried, knowing all the struggles he had to overcome because I know he is doing this for our family.”

Iowani is also the nephew of fellow national rep, Iowani Teba and cousin of Daniele Yaya.

Also his cousin is former Flying Fijians rep Albert Vulivuli and the village of Nukubalavu has also produced a number of good footballers.

Fiji 7s will face France at 7:22pm today, before its next match against Canada at 10:52pm and then Australia at 3:33am tomorrow.

The Fijiana takes on Ireland at 5:22pm today and then Canada at 8:56pm.

Their last pool match is against Russia at 3:05am tomorrow.

You can watch the Dubai 7s live on FBC TV.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.