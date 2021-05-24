Three teams for Dominion Brothers at Wairiki 7s

Wairiki 7s under-21 defending champions Dominion Brothers are coming in strong this year with three teams.

The club has two under-21 teams and a senior side for the tournament in Taveuni.

Manager Rokolua Manuapa says they are confident of a good outing.

“We want to win it for three years in a row, we won in 2019 and 2020 and we want three years now that’s why we are fielding two teams, our aim is to meet in the final both our under-21 teams”

Dominion Brothers’ two youth teams are Dominion Red and Dominion Blue.

The Dominion Reds team is in pool 6 with Somosomo Sharks, Tagimoucia Blues and St Joseph Tavuki.

Dominion Blues is in pool 1 with Tagimoucia Green, Infinity Juice Fiji Select and Seniboro Brothers.

The senior team is pooled with Lavena Reds, Labasa Fire and Seniboro Blues.

The Wairiki 7s will start tomorrow and you can catch the delayed coverage on FBC Sports.