Sevens

Three out of three for Fijiana

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 4, 2021 1:38 am

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side has continued its winning run in the second Dubai 7s leg.

This follows its third win this morning after the Rusila Nagasau captained side defeated Great Britain 17-15 in a close encounter.

Aloesi Nakoci scored a brace in the match, her first was in the third minute before adding another inside the first minute of the second half.

Article continues after advertisement

The Olympic bronze medalist ran in their third through speedster Reapi Uluinasau.

The Fijiana’s final pool game will be against France at 8:29pm today.

