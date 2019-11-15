Three new players from Vanua Levu to join Fijiana 7s squad

Three new players from Vanua Levu will join the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s extended squad next week.

Head Coach Saiasi Fuli says more new players will be scouted in the upcoming Skipper Cup competition.

“Yes we have 8 new players into our extended squads. Some are training in Sigatoka, Nadi and Lautoka. We have three girls in Vanua Levu. They will join us next week.”

Fuli says expanding player base will encourage good competition and bring out the best in players.

“It’s good for the team to have that healthy competition, expand your player-base and create that position, competition in the team.”

The Fijiana 7s continue their training this week in their respective centers in Suva, Nadi and Sigatoka.

The players will be competing in the Skipper Cup competition for their respective provinces.