Three losses in Vancouver for Fiji 7s

The Fiji Airways Mens 7s suffered its third loss at the Vancouver 7s this morning.

Fiji was beaten by USA 24-17 in extra time in the fifth place semifinal.

Iowane Teba, Filipo Bukayaro and Josese Batirerega scored Fiji’s tries.

The national side lost to Uruguay in pool play before going down to Argentina in the quarterfinal yesterday.

Fiji has only managed to win two bronze and a silver medal this season.

This means coach Ben Gollings and Fiji 7s haven’t won a gold medal in seven tournaments.

The Fijiana will play against Canada at 12.25pm.