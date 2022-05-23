Third place finish for Fijiana in Toulouse

The Fijiana 7s team won bronze in the Toulouse 7s tournament defeating Ireland 26-10.

Ireland proved a difficult opponent keeping Fijiana at bay and was a threat while on the attack.

Fijiana through Raijieli Daveua managed to score with only a minute remaining until the breather.

Fijiana starting off strong in the bronze medal match! Raijieli Daveua in the right spot for the offload and that opens the scoring!

Quick play by Fijiana allowed Alowesi Nakoci to cross over for Fijiana’s second as they lead 14-0 at the break.

Both tries were converted by Lavena Cavuru.

Straight into the second half and Fijiana was on the board again through the lanky Sesenieli Donu.

Vicki Elmes Kinlan pulled one back for Ireland with scores at 19-5.

It was game on when Stacey Flood scored their second two minutes later.

Nakoci made sure to knock out any chances of a Ireland catch-up scoring in the 13th minute for a 26-10 scoreline.