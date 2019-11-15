There may be no women’s competition at Tabadamu 7s

One of the main concerns for the 2nd Basic Homes Tabadamu 7s organizers is whether they’ll be able to put together a women’s competition.

The issue has been brought to light today by Tournament Director Malakai Yamaivava.

Yamaivava says at the moment only the Nadi Aviators club has confirmed their spot in the competition.

He adds they may go without the women’s competition this year.

‘As we speak today there’s only one team has paid in their registration fees as far as I see and concerned we are likely not to have the women’s competition’.

But there’s good news for teams that are interested to take part as the registration period has been extended according to Yamaivava.

‘We still open registration at the moment and we believe when we reach the anticipated teams that we want for the tournament with 24 men’s teams and 16 youth team’s then we’ll close the registration’.

The Tabadamu 7s will be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi next weekend.