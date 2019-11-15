The pandemic will re-shape how we live our lives says Fuli

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s head coach Saiasi Fuli explain how this difficult time creates a perfect opportunity for him to re-live basic lifestyles.

He says this is an aspect many have forgotten about, being carried away by other obligations in everyday life.

Fuli says the COVID-19 pandemic has allowed people to focus their attention and energy on the most important aspect of our lives, which is looking after ourselves and families without worrying too much about work-related issues and other factors.

The 42-year-old emphasized how the pandemic can mean a lot to families and individuals if taken the right approach to time spend together at home.

Fuli says once everything returns to normal, people will realize then how crucial this time was for everyone, the kind of foundation that has been laid out and how the isolation period has changed people’s approach to everyday life.

[Source: Fiji Rugby]