The end is sweeter than the beginning: Tuwai

Fiji Sportsman of the Year, Jerry Tuwai didn’t expect to win the award at the Vodafone Arena last night.

Tuwai says he is humbled by the recognition.

‘Never in my mind that I ever imagine that I will be receiving this award amongst legends of the sports of Fiji I’d like to thank God for the strength because without him I will not be here’

The World Rugby 7s Player of the Year adds his sacrifices has paid off but he will still have to work hard with the Olympics just five months away.

‘Our trainer Master Naca (Cawanibuka) always share to us a bible verse that says the end is always sweeter than the beginning and now I know that struggle and sacrifice is worthwhile’.

Tuwai is the fourth rugby player to win the Fiji Sportsman of the Year award in a row.

Osea Kolinisau won it in 2016 and Leone Nakarawa in 2017 before Alivereti Veitokani took out the award for 2018.