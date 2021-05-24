'The Beast' highly regarded by man in charge

New national 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings has not ruled out the possibility of Semi Kunatani returning to the World Sevens Series.

Gollings is not the only one who thinks the 2016 Olympic gold medalist still has the stamina with double Olympic gold medalist, Jerry Tuwai sharing similar sentiments.

Despite mostly playing fifteens for the past five years, Gollings says he believes Kunatani can do it again in 7s.

“He came back from an injury so he’s got a long way to go and I think he knows that as a senior player and for me for players like Semi its if they really want to push on and show themselves they’ll get themselves in the condition that they know they need to play this game at the top level but certainly you know, his skill sets are great.”

History maker, Tuwai says Kunatani is slowly getting there.

“He has everything that Fiji Rugby needs. As you said, we have done it, we’ve won series together, Olympics, big games – Hong Kong 7s. I think because he’s coming back from a very long rest, he has improved, his fitness is good.”

Kunatani played for Heart Barbarians at the Fun Flavour Super Series.