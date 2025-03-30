Teba's penalty kick gives Fiji a spot in the semi-finals

Iowane Teba [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Fiji 7s team is in the Hong Kong 7s cup semi-final after beating Spain 31-28 in extra time.

Just after the kick-off, Fiji started off well, and it wasn’t long before Filipe Sauturaga scored Fiji’s first 7 points.

In the 5th minute, Sevuloni Mocenacagi scored another try for Fiji after a series of beautiful offloads.

Just before the half-time whistle, Spain got their first 7 points on the board, bringing the score to 14-7 at halftime.

In the second half, George Bose used his quick legs and sprinted to the try line to give Fiji a comfortable lead again.

Two minutes later, Iowane Teba did the same thing, broke out of the defense, and scored, bringing the score to 28-7.

Spain came back with three quick tries, leveling the score at 28 all at full time.

The game went to extra time, and a penalty kick by Iowane Teba gave Fiji a 3-point lead over Spain, which sealed their win.

