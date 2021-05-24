Teba remembers late dad

Fiji 7s player Iowane Teba wishes his dad was still alive to watch him play in the international sevens arena.

The Raiwasa Taveuni star says his late dad always believed in him, motivating him to never give up on his rugby dream.

After being selected into the final 13, Teba says he was emotional, only imagining how proud his dad would’ve been if he was still alive.

But he says his motivation now comes from his mum back in Nukubalavu as well as his wife and child.

Teba will make his HSBC Sevens debut when the team runs out in Dubai this weekend.

Fiji is pooled with Australia, Canada, and France at the Dubai 7s.

They’ll face France at 7:22pm on Friday, before its next match against Canada at 10:52pm and then Australia at 3:33am on Saturday.

You can watch all the action live on FBC TV.