Teamwork crucial says O’Connor

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive, John O’Connor, says teamwork is still lacking in the new Fiji National Men’s 7s side.

In order to get the result they want in the World Series, O’Connor believes the boys need to blend in together.

There are a few areas Coach Saiasi Fuli will be working on before the next leg of the Series in Spain.

O’Connor adds the boys now understand that the World Series is on totally different level altogether.

“The discussion with the coach after the game, I think there were a lot of individual playing and we lacked support in terms of the rucks and general support to support the ball carry. I think the coach agrees that it has been a learning experience from the boys.”

Fiji will play in the 9th place semifinal against Canada at 5.44pm while the Fijiana will face France at 8.29pm.

You can catch all the action live on FBC TV.