Teams set for Toulouse 7s

[Source: World Rugby]

This weekend’s tournament in Toulouse, France is the last event on the Women’s World Series while the men will move to London next week.

Australia has already been crowned women’s champions, however, other podium positions and relegation will be decided in the next three days.

South Africa leads the men’s series with 111 points, ahead of Argentina with 105 who won the last round in Vancouver while Fiji is sixth with 65 points despite missing two tournaments.

The 12 women’s and 16 men’s captains got together this morning and lined up in front of the Ariane 5 space rocket at Space City ahead of the tournament which will take place in Toulouse for the first time.

Our Fijiana will start their campaign tomorrow against USA at 8:14pm followed by Australia at 4:06am on Saturday and South Africa at 8:14pm on the same day.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s side faces Kenya at 12:34am on Saturday before taking on Wales at 8:44am. Their last pool is against hosts France at 12:34am on Sunday.