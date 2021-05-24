Team’s progress impresses Gollings

Fiji National Men’s 7s Coach Ben Gollings is impressed with the team’s progress despite being ruled out of this weekend’s Malaga 7s.

The Englishman was due for his first HSBC Sevens Series as the coach for the Fiji National Men’s 7s team.

Gollings says the team has been adjusting well to his game plan and understands it will take time.

“To get a few first-hand of what they are doing and how they’re training. Just as I spoke about it, we are just starting to develop that relationship and jump in and out. It’s good to have a few chats when they are going through. Understanding the players, what they’re thinking and seeing.”

🔙 Ben Gollings first session with Fiji Airways Fijian 7s. 💥🇫🇯💥 #duavataveilomanirakavi pic.twitter.com/xBzoDPzx0Z — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) January 17, 2022

World Rugby is still yet to confirm which teams will replace both the Fiji Men’s and Women’s teams at the Malaga 7s.

You can catch the live-action of the Malaga 7s on FBC TV.