Teams from same pools make Super 7s Series semifinals

Four teams from two pools have made the semifinals of the Fiji Rugby Union Super 7s Series tournament at Lawaqa Park this afternoon.

Jerry Tuwai’s LAR Barbarians and Ratu Filise who were in the same group are into the top four as well as Raiwasa Taveuni and Police Blue who also met in pool play.

Ratu Filise defeated Army 14-0 in their quarterfinal clash while the Barbarians beat Uluinakau 19-0.

Article continues after advertisement

The Taveuni side managed to beat Police White 19-14 and Police Blue defeated Tabadamu 17-12.

Fiji 7s playmaker Napolioni Bolaca who is playing for the Barbarians says they will have to be alert in the semifinal.

‘Good game in the quarterfinal our opposition played really well against us but we played well against them and we look forward to the semifinal’.

In the first semifinal, LAR Barbarians will face Police Blue and Raiwasa Taveuni takes on Ratu Filise.

The first semifinal will start at 2:20pm followed by the second at 2:40pm.