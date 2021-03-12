Team managers will have to step up: Tikaram

All teams that have been confirmed to feature in the 45th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s will have to grasp the new competition format.

It will be a first for rugby in the country as teams are only aware of who they’ll play in their opening games.

Tournament Co-ordinator Koli Korovulavula says they are just as excited as the teams.

Article continues after advertisement

“We know that the teams are really excited to play it for the first time in the world and we are excited to present to you the new format, we are releasing a video as well to the teams especially so that they understand the new format”.

Marist Rugby Club President Lawrence Tikaram says all team managers will have to attend the briefing next week.

“Your managers will have to step up to ensure that they grasp the new format but most importantly understand the rules and regulations of this huge tournament, it’s been brought about to bring more competition but at the same time provide each one an equal opportunity”.

As part of the tournament’s sapphire anniversary, teams without a yellow or red card will get a bonus point.

Another interesting fact about this year’s tournament is teams will not know who they’ll play after their first pool match.

This means the result of a team’s first pool match will determine their next opponent.

The Marist 7s will be held from next Thursday to Saturday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.