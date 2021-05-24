Home

Team GB after another title at Edmonton 7s

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 25, 2021 12:14 pm
[Source: Great Britain 7s/Twitter]

Great Britain’s women will be looking to back up their success in Vancouver this weekend at the Edmonton 7s.

The GB team went through the Fast Four tournament unbeaten with wins against Mexico, Canada and USA and Co-captain Abbie Brown was pleased with the consistency of performance.

Brown says they only had two sessions before they came out as a squad and to put in a performance like that is unbelievable.

Article continues after advertisement

The Edmonton kicks off tomorrow with Canada women hosting USA at 3am.

You can watch all the action from the Edmonton 7s live on FBC Sports and FBC TV channels.

