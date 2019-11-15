Team from Yasawa for Kombat Uluinakau 7s

A team from Yasawa will compete for the first time in the 11th Kombat Uluinakau 7s tournament.

The Naisisili Alma Babas, from Nacula village, will be making their debut appearance in the tournament.

The team will compete against some of the best 7s teams in the country.

Uluinakau 7s Tournament Director Malakai Yamaivava says they are thankful to provide a platform for teams from outside the main island to showcase their talents.

“We are pleased to have a team travelling right from Nacula, Yasawa, to compete in the main men’s competition. The Naisisili Alma Babas will be competing in the main competition, and we are very thankful for their contribution to this year’s tournament.”

Yamaivava says they will continue to open their doors to teams from the islands who wish to compete on the national level.

A total of 22 men, 16 youths, and eight fellow Fijian teams are confirmed so far for the tournament.

No women’s teams have registered.

The Uluinakau 7s will start next Friday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.