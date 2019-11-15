TC Sarai impacts Fiji 7s team's preparation for Hamilton

TC Sarai has had an impact on the Fiji Airways Men’s National 7s Team as they were unable to get back into camp in between the Christmas and New Year Holiday.

There was an intention to hold camps in between Christmas and New Year’s holidays to ensure that they players shed off the extra weight gained during the festivities.

Coach Gareth Baber confirms they were unable to do so as the players needed to be with their families during the cyclone.

The camp was intended for training in preparation for the 2019 Hamilton and Sydney 7s tournaments which are three weeks away.

Baber says the team needs to ensure they dominate pool play at the Hamilton 7s tournament as with the new rules in place, topping their pool would book a spot for them in the semifinals.

Fiji 7s team is pooled with Samoa, Australia and Argentina for the 2019 Hamilton 7s tournament.

They take on Samoa in its opening match at 12.47 pm on January 25th.

The National side will then meet Australia at 6.35 pm before facing Argentina at 11.57 am on January 26th.

The semi-finals will be held from 3.20 pm on Sunday the 26th of next month while the final is scheduled for 7.56 pm on the same day.