TC Sarai had little impact on Fijiana training

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s coach Saiasi Fuli says training last week has compensated for the two camps that were disrupted by Tropical Cyclone Sarai.

Fuli says missing the training did not have any major impact on the player’s strength and conditioning.

He says the team is working hard and the team is well versed with the strategies.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are continuing to work hard every day and we have a few more days this week and there is another week. As for the Coral Coast, it’s a training week. Even though it’s a tournament, it’s a training week and that’s part of our plan for Hamilton and Sydney.”

The Fijiana 7s team will take on England, China and New Zealand in pool play of the Hamilton 7s tournament which begins on the 25th of this month.

You can watch the Hamilton 7s live on FBC TV and FBC Sports.