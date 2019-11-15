Tamani joins Fiji 7s for Vancouver 7s

Tabadamu play maker Terio Tamani has joined the Fiji Airways national men’s 7s squad in Vancouver.

This is after utility back Livai Ikanikoda, returned home from after sustaining an ankle injury in the Los Angeles final against South Africa earlier this week.

Joining him is winger, Aminiasi Tuimaba to join his family who are mourning the loss of his grandfather.

The Yasawa sensation attributes much of his rugby and professional success to his grandfather

Fijian 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber is fortunate to have the depth in his squad to call upon without disruption to their preparation for Canada.

Fiji is pooled with Wales, France and Canada.

First match against Wales on Sunday will be at 7.37am, Canada at 10.49am and France at 2.33pm.