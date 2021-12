Tamani in, Qeruqeru rested

Terio Tamani has been named in the Fiji 7s final 13 member squad for the second leg of the Dubai 7s.

With Tamani in, Nadroga flyer Panapasa Qeruqeru has been rested.

This means 10 new players will feature this weekend instead of 11.

Fiji Airways Fijian 7s Coach highlights the learnings from the first leg as the national team prepares for the second leg in Dubai this weekend.

Waisea Nacuqu is the only player in the team that has tasted success in Dubai.

Nacuqu was part of the 2013 side that won Fiji’s first title in Dubai.

A new week in Dubai. Time to reload and prepare for another tough week of competition.

Tamani will join captain Josaia Vakurunabili, Filipe Sauturaga, Joseva Talacolo, Jeremaia Matana, Tevuta Dugunu, Elia Canakaivata, Daniele Yaya, Iowane Raturaciri, Waisea Nacuqu, Iowane Teba, Kaminieli Rasaku and Manueli Maisamoa.

The national side will open its campaign against France at 5.44pm tomorrow.

They will face Spain at 9.14pm and then Argentina on Saturday at 1.24am.

The Fijiana 7s side takes on Ireland at 5.22pm, USA at 8.20pm tomorrow before meeting Great Britain on Saturday at 8.29pm.

You can watch the Dubai 7s live on FBC TV.