Talks to release Tuimaba and Botitu for Olympics ongoing

Fiji rugby officials are negotiating with two French clubs in an attempt to get Aminiasi Tuimaba and Filimoni Botitu released for the Olympic Games next year.

Tuimaba signed for Pau while Botitu is now a Castres player.

The duo have been given dispensation by the Fiji Rugby Union to take up their professional contracts in France.

The postponement of the Games and four remaining legs of this year’s HSBC World Sevens Series left the feasibility of international travel to those legs will be made shortly.

For Tuimaba and Botitu, the chance to help defend Fiji’s first gold medal won in Rio in 2016 remains a top priority despite their moves to France.

Fiji Rugby Union chief executive officer John O’Connor confirmed talks with Pau and Castres were ongoing to try and secure an agreement to release the players for the Olympic Games campaign.

This is likely to involve Tuimaba and Botitu playing in Seven’s series events leading into Japan.