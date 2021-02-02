Taliga back in action for Fiji at Uprising 7s

Olympic 7s gold medalist Kitione Taliga has been named in Gareth Babers national team to the Mobil Uprising 7s.

Taliga has been out of action for quiet sometime but Baber has brought him back into the squad.

Suva fly-half Jone Manu will get his first chance after joining the extended squad as he is one of the 15 players named.

Youngsters Taniela Sadrugu, Kitione Salawa, Iosefo Masi, Rusiate Nasove, Kamanieli Rasaku, Nasoni Tulavu, Sireli Maqala and Vinaya Habosi joins Kavekini Tabu, Alasio Naduva, Josefa Talacolo and Livai Ikanikoda.

Also included is former Wardens prop Simione Cece who impressed Baber at the Uluinakau 7s two months ago.

The side is pooled with Veiyasana Proividers, Cross of Victory and Uprising.

Fiji’s first game is at 9am against Veiyasana Providers at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbour.



[Source: Fiji Rugby]