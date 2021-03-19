Talented Rogosau blessed to join Police Blue Diamond

Rugby is a source of livelihood for many Fijian families.

However, not many women players make a living out of the sport.

At last weekend’s Fiji Bitter Sapphire Marist 7s, the Fiji Police fielded a women’s team called Blue Diamond which later won the title.

One of the players that stood out for Blue Diamond was Mereani Rogosau.

The talented 19 year old play-maker is one of the civilian players in the side and she hopes that could change.

Rogosau says she’s proud to be part of the first women’s 7s team from the Force and if there’s a chance to find fulltime employment she’ll never let it go.

‘If I’m going to be given the opportunity to join the Police Force, I’ll grasp it with both hands because I’m young so I can’t let an opportunity slip.

The Serea villager from Naitasiri was named the best women’s player at the Marist 7s.

According to Blue Diamond Coach and former Fiji 7s speedster Waisake Bole, Rogosau has even caught the attention of the Fijiana 7s coaching staff.

‘After our games at the Nawaka 7s the national coaches approached me and told me they wanted Rogosau to join the Fijiana training squad, so we have been in contact and they also asked if I could give her more game time’.

Rogosau played for Suva in Skipper Cup last year.