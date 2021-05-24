Talent discovered after first day of Super Series

The action from the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series has been seen as a platform for talent discovery for the national teams.

On just the first day of competition yesterday, players exposed their talent and impressed selectors and national team management.

Fiji Rugby Chief Operations Officer, Sale Sorovaki says this is exactly what they have been aiming for.

Fiji Rugby Chief Operations Officer, Sale Sorovaki

Sorovaki adds competition will get tougher towards the end as many are working towards the same goal.

“Some players who are already breaking into that national team selection so it is great for all of them, all the players’ concern, for us as the organizers it’s always good to see that what you put in place is able to be the platform for talent to be seen”.

The Women’s cup semi-finals will be held later today, Yasawa will face Police and Striders will face Mt Masada in the second semi-fiinal.