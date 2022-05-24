Talacolo unwell, Mocencagi monitored

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings says they’re closely monitoring Sevuloni Mocenacagi’s injury.

Mocenacagi was injured in the quarter-final match against the USA in Toulouse.

Gollings says if he is not deemed fit then Jeremaia Matana may step into that role.

He adds Joseva Talacolo who has been ill, may sit out again in London.

“Jo has been unwell so, we won’t look at using him. We want him to recover and get back to full fitness. Sevu was a great inclusion, he has a minor injury and we are just monitoring that. There are a few hurdles to jump over, in terms of getting him to London.”

Gollings adds at the moment they have 12 fit players to field in London.

The London 7s kicks-off this weekend and Fiji is pooled with USA, Wales and Spain.