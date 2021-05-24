Home

Sevens

Talacolo recalls struggles

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 20, 2021 8:28 am
[Joseva Talacolo will make his debut World 7s Series debut in Dubai.Pic: FRU]

Police Blue forward, Joseva Talacolo is a step closer to living his dreams, being named as one of 15 players for the Dubai 7s tournament.

He’s been knocking on the national team’s door for quite a while, staying patient while overcoming struggles along the way.

The Namosi man was a late bloomer, his talent emerging after he left high school.

Article continues after advertisement

He was recruited by Tabadamu during one of the local 7s tournaments in Namosi in 2019.

Talacolo says as his rugby career slowly took shape, the challenges that came with it were enormous.

“Some days I didn’t have my fare to go for training. I was facing financial problems at home. At times I would use my fare to buy things at home because I didn’t want my siblings to go to sleep with an empty stomach. The training itself was tough but I knew I had to persevere to achieve my dreams.”

Talacolo is yet to make his World Series debut but he was part of the national side to the Oceania 7s this year.

The first leg of the Dubai 7s tournament kicks off next weekend and you can watch all the action live on FBC TV.

 

 

 

