Talacolo is Fiji’s best in Dubai

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s forward Joseva Talacolo is our top performer at the Dubai 7s.

The Namosi man topped the DHL Impact Player chart with 54 points.

Talacolo completed 13 tackles and made four clean breaks.

He also had 15 carries and seven offloads.

Three players were tied with 52 points including New Zealand pair Tone Ng Shiu and Akuila Rokolisoa as well as Eduardo Lopez of Spain.

Jefferson Lee Joseph of France and Argentina’s Matias Osadczuk both have 50 points.

The Fiji 7s side is pooled with Dubai 7s defending champions South Africa, France and Canada in Group A at the Cape Town 7s this weekend.

The Fijiana side is in the same group with New Zealand, Great Britain and Brazil.