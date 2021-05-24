Home

Sevens

Talacolo double in Fiji Babaas win

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 18, 2022 10:48 am

The Fiji Barbarians has beaten Australia 24-12 in its first match at the Fun Flavor Fiji Rugby International Mini 7s tournament at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Elia Canakaivata scored a converted try before Australia replied three minutes through Stu Dunbar.

Just before halftime, the Babaas managed to sneak in again and Iowane Teba found Manueli Maisamoa who then put Joseva Talacolo into space for their second try.

Waisea Nacuqu sprinted away for the team’s third following some crafty footwork from Filipo Bukayaro before Talacolo scored the fourth from the restart.

Australia didn’t give up the fight and was rewarded with a try to Max Burey.

The Babaas next match will be against Fiji Warriors at 1:50pm.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana lost 12-14 to New Zealand in the first round.

 

