Tailevu makes second-half comeback to beat Suva

Tailevu made a strong second-half comeback to secure its first win in the Skipper Cup after defeating the defending champions Suva 22-20 at Ratu Cakobau Park today.

Suva led 13-3 at the break with a penalty and a converted try to Elia Ratucava.

Tailevu ran riot in the second-half scoring two unanswered tries to give them the win.

Suva Manager Nemani Tuifagalele says Tailevu played a better a 40 minutes of the second half, while Suva became lax, giving the game away.

Meanwhile, in another match, Namosi beat Rewa 20-16.