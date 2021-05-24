Sevens
Tailevu makes second-half comeback to beat Suva
March 26, 2022 5:03 pm
Tailevu made a strong second-half comeback to secure its first win in the Skipper Cup after defeating the defending champions Suva 22-20 at Ratu Cakobau Park today.
Suva led 13-3 at the break with a penalty and a converted try to Elia Ratucava.
Tailevu ran riot in the second-half scoring two unanswered tries to give them the win.
Suva Manager Nemani Tuifagalele says Tailevu played a better a 40 minutes of the second half, while Suva became lax, giving the game away.
Meanwhile, in another match, Namosi beat Rewa 20-16.
