Tabu shines for Tabadamu

National 7s rep Kavekini Tabu again showed why he is one of the players that could make the trip to the Olympic Games this year.

Tabu was in fine form for defending champion Tabadamu in their second match at the Fiji Bitter Sapphire Marist 7s.

Tabadamu met Naisogoceva from Kadavu because both teams won their first pool matches which was why they played in the next round of games as per the new format.

The defending champions cruised through in the match following its 39-nil win with Tabu scoring a double and he was a constant threat at the breakdowns.

Tabu also made a few line breaks while his defense was sound as well in the match.

Tabadamu will play Wardens Green in their next match.